Heil and Boivin Evolution Inc. are Propelling Refuse Collection into a Lower-Carbon Future

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil, a leader in refuse collection truck body innovation and technology, and a part of Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG"), today announced the acquisition of certain intellectual property from Boivin Evolution Inc. ("BEV") related to electrically-powered refuse collection vehicle ("RCV") bodies.

When the electric body is paired with an electric chassis, BEV technology enables an RCV with virtually zero emissions.

Founded by Claude Boivin, a 40 plus year refuse-industry veteran, who is well known for his entrepreneurial and innovative contributions, the acquisition of BEV's technology represents Heil's entry into the fully-electric automated side loader market.

BEV is a pioneer in technology that enables the operation of a fully-electric automated RCV, versus current technologies that adapt a traditional hydraulic body to battery-powered chassis. BEV RCVs can be configured to be completely self-powered with their own battery packs for conventional diesel, compressed natural gas ("CNG"), or electric power chassis, and can also be integrated into the electric-powered chassis to use a common battery pack. An RCV using BEV's technology can complete a full ten-hour route on a single overnight charge, while packing ten tons of legal payload, and still have battery charge to spare. In addition, the use of electric RCVs offers waste haulers and their municipal waste customers a new technologically and economically viable tool for sustainability initiatives.

"Heil has long been recognized as a pioneer in alternative fuel technologies, starting with our CNrG® CNG tailgate offering and the mounting of Heil hydraulic powered bodies on electric chassis," said ESG President, Pat Carroll. "The relationship fostered with Claude Boivin and BEV fits perfectly with Heil's focus on bringing innovative designs to improve efficiency and productivity."

"With the advent of electrification of the RCV body, the need for hydraulic power is eliminated, thereby reducing the environmental impact and a significant cost component of truck bodies," said BEV President, Claude Boivin. "With this all-electric body, maintenance costs are reduced, NOx emissions – when paired with a diesel chassis – are reduced, and overall energy consumption goes down. When paired with an electric chassis, BEV technology enables an RCV with virtually zero emissions."

"Heil is part of Environmental Solutions Group – and that's not just a name to us," said Carroll. "The introduction of the Heil electric body is the next step in our evolutionary process to develop products and services that enable our customers to positively impact our environment today while performing their important societal function in an economical and efficient way."

Concurrently with the acquisition, BEV and Heil have entered into a commercial partnership under which BEV will manufacture RCV bodies for markets in Canada and France under the BEV brand, while RCV bodies for markets throughout the rest of the world will be manufactured and supported by Heil.

Heil and BEV will also jointly collaborate in the development of future electric-powered refuse collection technologies.

About Heil:

Established in 1901, Heil is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured garbage truck bodies with optimized chassis integration and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil has a nationwide network of 34 dealers in over 50 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil, visit heil.com , the Heil Facebook page or follow Heil on Twitter .

About Boivin Evolution:

Founded in 2017 and located in Levis, Québec, Boivin Evolution specializes in designing and manufacturing all types of all-electric refuse collection bodies. For more information about BEV, visit www.bev.ca, LinkedIn, or Facebook

