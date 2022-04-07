InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Retain Nuts/Fasteners in Place (FJK-112)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to retain nuts in place behind panels, wires and other obstructions," said an inventor, from Port St. Lucie, Fla., "so I invented the N H TOOL. My design reduces the amount of time required to install nuts and fasteners."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of holding nuts in place in tight confined areas when installing corresponding bolts. In doing so, it helps to prevent skinned knuckles and related injuries. It also increases efficiency and it reduces strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers, mechanics, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

