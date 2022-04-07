InventHelp Inventors Develop New Phone Charger for Motorcycles (FED-2338)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to charge a smartphone battery while riding a motorcycle," said one of two inventors, from Bonney Lake, Wash., "so we invented the CJ WIND CHARGER. Our design eliminates the need to stop and find a traditional power source to charge your phone."

The invention provides an effective way for a motorcyclist to charge a smartphone while riding. In doing so, it ensures that the battery is charged and ready for use. As a result, it increases convenience and it reduces frustrations associated with low or dead batteries. The invention features an automatic and environmentally-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for motorcyclists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2338, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

