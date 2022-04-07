Lori Kajkowski Joins ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales as Sales Executive

Expert Sales Engineer to expand ACI Portland Branch's growth

PORTLAND, Ore, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce Lori Kajkowski as the newest Sales Executive at ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales in Oregon. Her well-rounded skills in the construction industry will help excel ACI's growth.

Lori Kajkowski headshot ACI (PRNewswire)

Originally from Las Vegas, Lori gained her BA and MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno. She made her way to the Pacific Northwest starting her 20-year journey in the construction industry. After moving to Oregon, she went on to become a journeyman sheet metal worker for a mechanical contractor, and gained years of estimating experience. This led her to a job as a Preconstruction Manager prior to joining ACI. Lori has accomplished being a manager of design-phase and construction-phase efforts on a variety of large jobs ranging from education buildings to healthcare making her the perfect fit for our industry.

"Lori's combined experience as a sheet metal worker, working for a mechanical contractor and product knowledge is great for our customers," said Jessica Smith, Sales Manager of the Portland Branch. "Building working relationships based on trust, creating high-performing teams, and delivering top-notch service that exceeds client expectations are what drive me." said Lori.

As the new Sales Executive Lori will provide leadership skills, utilize her ability to analyze market conditions, and employ her 20 plus years of construction knowledge to help drive sales for ACI.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Price Industries, Ruskin, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com.

ACI Mechanical Logo (PRNewsfoto/ACI Mechanical Sales) (PRNewswire)

