Moderne Ventures Announces its 2022 Passport Class

Moderne Ventures accepts nine companies into its Passport Program addressing the biggest

challenges facing real estate, finance, insurance, ESG and home services.

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderne Ventures, a venture fund focused on real estate, finance, insurance, technologies and home services, announced nine new companies accepted into its 2022 Passport Program, an intensive, six-month industry immersion program providing its participants education, exposure, insight, and relationships to drive customer growth.

The 2022 Passport Companies are helping Moderne's multi-trillion dollar industries provide greater financial health and access, sustainability, and automation. This Class has raised over $52M in funding with collective valuations north of $268M. The companies are:

Acorn Finance ( Sacramento, CA : A competitive lending marketplace for consumers to obtain immediate prequalified offers up to $100k , including home improvement projects, exercise equipment, technological upgrades, and other major purchases.



Acornfinance.com ) –

Aerwave (Aerwave.io) – Dallas, TX : Aerwave provides rental communities the instant-on, gigabit plus Internet amenity residents expect and enables the smart community through the Digital Foundation.™





Avvir ( New York City , New York : Harness the power of reality capture data by automating progress & earned value tracking, quality control and as-built creation to build a true system of record.



Avvir.io/ ) –

Livv.ai ( Tel Aviv, Israel : A large scale AI lead-profiling platform that dramatically increases conversions by identifying user intent to buy or sell property and the optimal moment for service providers to engage.



Livv.ai ) –

Move Easy ( Columbus, OH : Moving & home management simplified. Move Easy provides turnkey living for homeowners and the ability for real estate professionals and home service partners to stay connected to their clients.



Moveeasy.com ) –

Occuspace ( San Diego, CA : Leverage the power of occupancy data to more efficiently plan and improve space utilization, real estate decisions, and enhance the end-user experience.



Occuspace.io ) –

RentCheck ( New Orleans, Louisiana : Technology platform that brings all rental inspections into one place, increasing efficiency and reducing cost.



Getrentcheck.com ) –

Tumble ( San Francisco, CA : "Smart laundry" - a modern laundry experience.



Tumble.to ) –

Zebel ( Walnut Creek, CA : Data analytics platform for multifamily real estate developers and general contractors to run feasibility analysis during early design stages. Zebel.io ) –

"The Passport Program curates the most innovative solutions addressing our industries. We help companies understand complexities, optimize their products and services, and connect them to partners who can benefit most from them," said Constance Freedman, Moderne Ventures' Founder and Managing Partner.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a strategic venture capital firm with over $350M AUM. Moderne invests in technology companies in and around the multi-trillion-dollar industries of real estate, finance, insurance, ESG, and home services. It has both a Fund and an Industry Immersion Program, the Moderne Passport, designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and new emerging technology companies.

Moderne has built an extraordinary network of over 700 executives and corporations within its core industries and evaluates over 4,500 emerging tech companies each year. Moderne most often looks outside its industries to find technologies that can be applicable within them, and it has invested in over 100 companies across its funds and built a stellar track record investing in companies like DocuSign, Porch, Hippo, Homesnap , Caribou, Xeal and ICON.

