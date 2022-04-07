SANDLER LAW GROUP ENHANCES CAPACITY TO MEET CLIENT NEEDS OUTSIDE OF TEXAS

DALLAS, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of April 5, Sandler Law Group (SLG), a Dallas-based law firm exclusively focused on serving the needs of residential lenders and servicers, is pleased to announce its multi-state capabilities have recently expanded, extending the firm's ability to satisfy the full spectrum of its clients compliance and closing needs.

Jessica Ngugen, Associate Attorney, is now licensed by the state bars of North Carolina and South Carolina. Jessica previously had been admitted to the bars of the states of Ohio and Texas. In addition, a long-standing member of the Texas bar, Diane Jenkins, Of Counsel, is now a member of the Georgia bar. And Regina Uhl, Partner, is admitted to practice in the states of Texas, Kentucky, and Illinois. She also is Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Residential Real Estate Law.

"Our firm celebrates the efforts of our attorneys who continue to build on their respective levels of expertise and to broaden their ability to meet our clients' needs not only in Texas, but in other states across the country, wherever our clients operate," said Regina Uhl.

About Sandler Law Group: Sandler Law Group (SLG) is a national law firm based in Dallas, TX that services the needs of mortgage lenders and servicers. SLG offers mortgage companies a holistic residential mortgage loan process that includes compliance management strategies, attorney review, regulatory expertise, and document preparation processes and technology. For more than thirty-years, SLG has a record of successfully delivering closing functions and document preparation, including unauthorized practice of law compliance and fulfillment services for all its clients. SLG leverages the mortgage professionals at AsurityServices™ to provide servicing support, with advanced loan document technology for compliant loan modification and partial claims document packages, and expert services to manage and track the receipt and review of a borrower's executed documents, coordinate counterparty signatures, record documents, and deliver fully executed and recorded documents to appropriate counterparties.

