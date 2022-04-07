Snake River Manufacturing Subsidiary, SRM-Double L, Announces New Dealer Partnerships

BURLEY, Idaho, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SRM-Double L and its parent company, Snake River Manufacturing, announce new partnership agreements with agricultural equipment dealership groups located in three high-volume potato producing states: Colorado, Washington, and Oregon.

Dealership groups represented in the newest SRM-Double L partnerships include:

High Mountain AG in Monte Vista, Colorado

A&M Supply in Pasco, Washington and Hermiston, Oregon

Both dealership groups will offer the full line of SRM-Double L agricultural potato equipment, sales, parts, and service.

"By adding these dealers, SRM-Double L is strengthening our dealer network across the US and Canada, and in any location where we do not have dealers, we offer a strong internal sales and service team," stated Byron Duffin, SRM-Double L Brand President.

Kelly Duffin, SRM-Double L Sales Manager, added, "A&M Supply currently represents SRM-Double L in parts sales. We are pleased to now have this dealership representing our full lineup of equipment." Duffin continued, "High Mountain Ag specializes in agriculture in and around the San Luis Valley of Colorado, and we are excited for our partnership with High Mountain Ag offering our premier equipment, parts, sales and service."

About Snake River Manufacturing and SRM-Double L

Snake River Manufacturing is the parent company of both SRM-Kodiak and Double L. Combined, we employ over 125 team members in Southern Idaho and across the US. Snake River Manufacturing develops, manufactures, and sells equipment ranging from potato planting and harvesting/storage to commercial snow blowers. Snake River is innovating to make the world more productive ™ in every category we represent.

SRM-Double L is a leader in equipment manufacturing in potato, sugar beet, nut, and peanut equipment. The SRM-Double L equipment lineup encompasses planters, windrowers, pilers and conveyors. SRM-Double L equipment is available through a dealer network and through direct sales.

Learn more about our brands at www.doublelglobal.com or www.kodiakamerica.us and follow Snake River Manufacturing on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Snake River Holdings Media: Kathlene Simmons, ksimmons@srm-mfg.com

