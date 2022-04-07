Swell and Briostack Team Up to Help Pest Control Providers

New integration tools designed to help enhance the customer experience and company's online reputation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell, the customer experience platform for local businesses, announced a new integration with Briostack, an EverPro™ solution and all-in-one pest control software to help streamline and automate their business.

New integration tools designed to help enhance the customer experience and company's online reputation

With Swell, Briostack users can trigger automatic messaging to their customers based on technician and branch. This strategic partnership allows pest control professionals to set up automated text messages, reminding clients of scheduled appointments, and providing a photo of the scheduled technician. After the appointment, pest control professionals can activate Swell's feature to send a text message, asking the client to leave a Google review or submit a private NPS survey. Texts are entirely customizable and can be configured to send at optimal times for the highest possible open rate.

"Both Swell and Briostack are built with the goal of helping local businesses grow," said Drew Sparks, chief executive officer of Swell. "We are excited to empower pest control professionals to not only streamline their workflow, but ensure customers have a great experience."

Briostack customers can now enhance their business management quickly and seamlessly with Swell's integrated marketing services.

"Integrating with Swell allows our software to bring another aspect of automation to the pest control professionals we serve," said Lincoln Hall, president of Briostack. "This integration helps optimize the effectiveness of our customer's communication with their clients, provides all users with the best possible experience, and helps our customers grow their online reputation to help earn more business."

As a result of this integration with Swell, Briostack users will have a centralized inbox for all their client communications and features a chat function, which allows teams of salespeople or technicians to coordinate via group or individual chat in one easily accessible location.

About Swell

Swell is a customer experience platform that empowers local businesses to modernize their customer journey and grow their business. Swell puts customer interaction front and center and uses messaging tools to automate every touchpoint, tap into powerful consumer insights, and generate reviews that bring in new business. Learn how Swell is shaping the future of customer experience for local business at www.swellcx.com.

About Briostack

Briostack, an EverPro solution, is pest control management software packed with powerful, easy-to-use features that automate business operations and the management of pest control services with a focus on greater efficiency. Briostack is headquartered in Lehi, UT. For more information, visit http://www.briostack.com.

About EverPro and EverCommerce

EverPro, an EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) brand, provides end-to-end digital solutions to over 240,000 service professionals across home service, home improvement, remodeling, and field services. EverPro solutions streamline business management, payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement solutions. EverCommerce is a leading global service commerce platform, providing vertically tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, EverWell, and EverConnect brands, visit https://www.evercommerce.com.

