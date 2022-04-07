TUSK Partners Advises Endodontic Associates on Its Partnership With Endo1 Partners, a Portfolio Company of VSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier dental-focused M&A Advisor, advised Endodontic Associates in their sale to Endo1 Partners, a portfolio company of VSS. The transaction was led by Ryan Mingus, Managing Director of M&A at TUSK Partners. Alex Cherniavsky and George May spearheaded the diligence and analytics efforts for TUSK.

TUSK Partners logo. (PRNewsfoto/TUSK Partners) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1960, Endodontic Associates is the leading Endodontic group in Southeast Michigan. With 9 clinic locations, they employ nearly 30-percent of all endodontists in Southeast Michigan. Under the leadership of doctors Jerry Dietz and Craig Duhaime, Endodontic Associates has maintained a first-class organization that has been fully committed to its team, staff, community, and patients for over 60 years.

Dr. Craig Duhaime, Managing Partner Doctor of Endodontic Associates added, "TUSK was extremely thorough in finding the right partner for our practice. Their search included large to midsize specialty DSOs and multi-specialty DSOs to ensure that we explored the entire marketplace for potential partnership. With our practice having 19 Drs. and nine offices, it was crucial that we executed on finding the right strategic partner for every aspect of our business."

Dr. Mark Robinson, Partner Doctor of Endodontic Associates, commented, "My partners and I shopped for practice advisors to represent our business, and after several interviews, going with TUSK was a no-brainer. Their team's commitment to our business, ability to simplify the complex, and overall professionalism was a tremendous resource for us. I couldn't be more pleased with our new partnership and ability to execute on future growth acquisitions."

Ryan Mingus, Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions at TUSK, commented. "We could not be happier with the new partnership between Endo Associates and Endo1 Partners. Endodontic Associates has been the industry standard for over 60 years, and the company's growth only further validates the strength and special care it brings to its patient base." Ryan continues, "The Partnership with Endo1, the largest EPO in North America, will offer Endo Associates substantial new resources and opportunities as the company continues to grow. I look forward to the future growth of our client's business alongside their new partner."

Matthew Haddad, Co-CEO of Endo1 added, "We couldn't be more excited for our new partnership with Endodontic Associates. The partners and leadership team have built an incredible group that resembles our core values, and value proposition. We look forward to providing the necessary resources to further enhance Endodontic Associates growth strategy."

About Endodontic Associates:

Endodontic Associates' objective is to provide the highest quality of endodontic services, promptly, efficiently, and consistent with the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct. They offer expertise in all areas of endodontics including conventional root canal treatment, retreatment, routine and complicated surgery and differential diagnosis pain. For more information, visit https://www.endodonticassoc.com.

About Endo1 Partners:

Endo1 Partners is a network of like-minded Endodontic specialists working together to maximize the patient experience. Endo1 Partners is the original EPO. We were the first to provide back-office and practice management support to help partners focus on providing quality patient care. Their goal is to support you and help you run your practice in the most productive, advantageous way. For more information, visit https://endo1partners.com

About TUSK Partners:

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $650M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TUSK Partners