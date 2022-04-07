Value-focused Leadership Addition Empowers Herrero Builders' Continued Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herrero Builders, a San Francisco-based general contractor and leader in Integrated Project Delivery, Lean construction, and Value Creation, announced today that Rick Millitello has been promoted to President. The promotion is part of Herrero Builders' plan for strategic growth, underpinned by its commitment to value integration and an award-winning culture.

Millitello has more than 40 years in the construction industry. Since joining Herrero in 2018 as Knowledge Area Leader of Operations, Rick has overseen Herrero's continued success in the healthcare, education, and commercial sectors, and has been instrumental in the firm's expansion into life sciences.

"As a lifelong builder, I am truly honored and humbled to lead a company as authentic as Herrero. Their commitment to discovering and delivering collective value — for external customers and staff alike — is sincere," said Millitello. "In addition to steering Herrero's accelerating growth, I am committed to giving back and mentoring the next generation of construction industry leaders, just as others mentored me."

As CEO and Chairman for the company founded in 1955, Mark Herrero will focus on continued development of firm culture and strategy, deepening industry relationships, and fulfilling Herrero Builders' mission to "discover and deliver collective value better than anyone in any industry."

"Appointing Rick as President aligns with our company mission. In fact, it fortifies and promotes it. His infectious drive to continually improve, to champion our 'Always Learning. Always Teaching.' culture, and his genuine respect for peers and colleagues makes him the right choice to lead Herrero Builders," said Herrero.

"I am grateful for the synergistic partnership Rick and I have enjoyed during his first three years at the company, and I am excited about the future. Together, we will continue our mission to discover and deliver value for all customers: owners, design and trade partners, employees, and all others in the real estate community."

About Herrero Builders

Herrero Builders is a San Francisco-based commercial general contractor operating in Northern California since 1955. Industry leaders in Integrated Project Delivery, Lean construction, and Value Creation, clients hire Herrero for their ability to discover and deliver collective value for everyone involved in a project. Herrero Builders' work includes new construction, building renovations, tenant improvements, and seismic upgrades for a range of markets, including healthcare, life sciences, education, commercial, residential, historic, and hospitality.

