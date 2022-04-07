Westminster College Launching Accelerated But Flexible Online Degree Program for Working Adults and Other Nontraditional Students

FULTON, Mo., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westminster College is launching an accelerated but flexible, fully accredited online degree program beginning in the fall 2022 semester, the 171-year-old liberal arts institution announced today.

The program, called Westminster Online, is enrolling now and will offer bachelor's degrees in two of Westminster's most sought-after programs ― Business Administration and Psychology ― while also offering a new degree in Organizational Leadership.

College officials said Westminster Online is suitable for anyone seeking an undergraduate degree, but it is uniquely geared to working adults, those in active military, veterans, and others interested in a non-traditional approach to college education.

Online Program Director Tanys Nelson explained that Westminster Online courses allow students to finish courses in seven weeks instead of the usual eight to 16, allowing busy students to complete their degrees as quickly as possible.

"Online students will receive the same high-quality education that has consistently garnered Westminster a strong academic reputation, where students choose from more than 30 majors and 40 minors while studying to be global leaders," Nelson said.

She added that although Westminster Online is accelerated, students have the flexibility to jump in and jump out of the program if life circumstances get in the way of a faster-moving schedule.

President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr., said the decision to offer an online degree program is part of a comprehensive strategic plan that was unanimously adopted by Westminster's Board of Trustees in August 2021.

"Westminster Online is a significant initiative within our strategic plan and is designed to make Westminster a more diversified and multifaceted institution of higher education well into the future, all while maintaining its long-established educational standards and traditions of an on-campus institution," Lofe explained.

Westminster Online costs $363 per credit hour, which is comparable to other online programs and less expensive than attending college in a more traditional campus setting. Despite this difference, Nelson said students can expect the same personalized experience as those enrolled in the Westminster campus community.

"Students will be able to interact with faculty for academic needs and receive 24/7 concierge support for technical assistance, while typical campus services accessed during regular business hours, such as billing services and financial aid, are just a phone call, Zoom meeting, or email away," she said.

Westminster's campus is where Winston Churchill delivered his "Iron Curtain" speech in 1946. Since then, dignitaries such as former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine Albright, a number of U.S. presidents, and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, to name just a few luminaries, all chose to address the world from Westminster's deceptively humble location.

Westminster Online students can expect to attend speaker and other events virtually.

"The goal is the same for Westminster Online students as it is for campus students: to be able to excel professionally and personally after they finish their degrees," Nelson said.

About Westminster College: Founded in 1851, Westminster College is ranked prestigiously by U.S. News & World Report as the only National Liberal Arts College in Missouri. To find out more about Westminster, please visit WCMO.edu.

