Ericsson suspends business in Russia indefinitely and records provision in Q1 2022

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson suspends affected business in Russia

Records a SEK 0.9 b . provision in first quarter 2022

In late February, Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) suspended all deliveries to customers in Russia. In the light of recent events and of European Union sanctions, the company will now suspend its affected business with customers in Russia indefinitely. Ericsson is engaging with customers and partners regarding the indefinite suspension of the affected business. The priority is to focus on the safety and well-being of Ericsson employees in Russia and they will be placed on paid leave.

As a consequence, Ericsson records a SEK 0.9 b. provision in first quarter 2022 for impairment of assets and other exceptional costs. No staff redundancy cost is included. The provision will be recorded in Other Operating Expenses in Segment Networks. Around one third of this amount will impact cashflow.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

Subscribe to the Ericsson Blog here.

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com

(+46 10 719 00 00)

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3543863/1562636.pdf Ericsson suspends business in Russia indefinitely and records provision in Q1 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Ericsson