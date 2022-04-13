Gales® Announces Partnership with MedResults Network

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gales® , the first smart PPE shoe designed directly with healthcare workers, has announced their new partnership with MedResults Network, a purchasing group that provides equipment to over 3,400 medical practices.

Gales® announces new partnership with MedResults Network (PRNewswire)

MedResults selects the best-in-their-field industry manufacturers and partners them with distributors of products and services that serve the medical community. The need for protective footwear for healthcare workers intensified during COVID-19, and this strategic partnership with MedResults Network is the next step on Gales®' mission to change the footwear industry for medical staff.

MedResults Network CEO, Jeff Routledge, remarked about their latest venture "There really has not been a significant improvement or design innovation in clinic footwear in twenty years, until now. We are so pleased to offer Gales® medical shoes to our 3,400 member practices and med spas. Running around all day in a clinic or med spa setting is very hard on your feet, Gales® has come up with innovative designs that vastly increase comfort and safety."

Gales® is the latest addition to their large portfolio of 40+ nationwide companies and hopes to make comfortable, protective, and affordable footwear accessible for all healthcare workers. CEO & Founder of Gales®, Rob Gregg, said of the partnership "We're thrilled to partner with MedResults Network after hearing the positive reviews Gales received from practitioners in their network. We designed our shoes specifically to help protect and keep professionals on their feet comfortable during extended shifts, and it felt like a natural fit to bring them to medical spas and surgery centers".

Launched in 2020 in direct response to the global pandemic, Gales® are equipped with performance XL Extralight® outsoles and machine-washable Ortholite® insoles that maintain their shape and performance benefits after every wash. This cloud-like combination provides all-day comfort, and also adds slip-resistant technology with an antimicrobial barrier that stops dangerous liquids and infections from seeping in.

About Gales®

Gales Founder and CEO, Rob Gregg used his ten plus years in footwear design and enlisted feedback from hundreds of medical workers to design a lightweight, comfortable, and protective shoe and an affordable price point. For more information, visit weargales.com

About MedResults Network

MedResults Network group purchasing group provides discounts, rebates, and educational content on new and innovative products and services. MedResults Network has over 40 national vendors and is committed to delivering cutting-edge medical products and services. For more information, visit www.medresultsnetwork.com .

