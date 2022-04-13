The Linux Foundation Announces 1st Round of Keynote Speakers for Open Source Summit North America 2022

Premier event for open source developers and community contributors will feature visionary speakers offering insights on a range of topics: WASM, Cloud Native Computing, Diversity, Community Leadership, Linux and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the first round of keynote speakers taking the stage at Open Source Summit North America , June 21-24, in Austin, TX and virtually.

The Linux Foundation logo (PRNewswire)

Open Source Summit North America is the premier event for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders to collaborate, share information, solve problems, and gain knowledge, furthering open source innovation and ensuring a sustainable open source ecosystem. It is a conference umbrella comprising 14 events covering the most important technologies and topics in open source including Linux, Embedded Systems, Supply Chain Security, AI + Data, Cloud, Community Leadership, OSPOs, Software Vulnerabilities, Diversity, IoT, Critical Systems, Containers and more.

2022 Keynote Speakers Include:

Alena Analeigh , Founder, Brown STEM Girl

Eric Brewer , Vice President of Infrastructure, Google

Matt Butcher , Chief Executive Officer, Fermyon Technologies

Taylor Dolazel , Head of Ecosystem, Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Melissa Evers , Vice President and General Manager of Software/Ecosystem Strategy, Intel Corporation

Amy Gilliland , President, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)



Orion Jean , TIME 2021 Kid of the Year, Author and Kindness Activist

Todd Moore , Vice President - Open Technology and Developer Advocacy, CTO DEG, IBM

Melissa Smolensky , Vice President, Corporate Marketing, GitLab



Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git in conversation with Dirk Hohndel , Founder, DH Consulting

Chris Wright , Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Red Hat

The full schedule of sessions will be announced on April 21 , with additional keynotes also being announced in the coming weeks.

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of $850 through April 26. Registration to attend virtually is $25. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage.

Event Sponsors

Open Source Summit North America 2022 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsors: Google and IBM, Platinum Sponsors: Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Intel and Red Hat, and Gold Sponsors: Camunda, Checkmarx, Coder, Dell Technologies, GitLab, InfluxData, Kubecost, Styra and Whitesource. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us .

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Visit our website and follow us on Twitter , Linkedin , and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kristin O'Connell

The Linux Foundation

koconnell@linuxfoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Linux Foundation