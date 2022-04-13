Steve Salis Announces 8th Ted's Bulletin Location to open in DC's NoMa Neighborhood

The popular American eatery signed its 8th Lease to open in the NoMaCNTR development in 2023

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted's Bulletin , DC's iconic all-day neighborhood eatery, is expanding to the emerging NoMa neighborhood at its newest mixed-use development, NoMaCNTR at the intersection of First St, NE and L St, NE. NoMa marks Ted's 8th location. This is the next step in Steve Salis', the founder and CEO of Salis Holdings and the Catalogue network of consumer brands, plan to further expand the classic modern American breakfast, lunch, dinner and evening restaurant. Ted's currently has 6 locations across the region with the 7th location at Ashburn's One Loudoun also opening by early 2023.

Ted's Bulletin (PRNewswire)

Situated on the ground level of the NoMaCNTR development with easy access to two major metro stations, the 5,170 sq. ft. Ted's Bulletin is conveniently located among a variety of retail, office and residential spaces, providing an ideal gathering place for the rapidly growing neighborhood. The all-day menu at NoMa will include fan favorites such as Jon's Omelet, Original Breakfast Burrito, Ted's Tart Pancakes and Ted's Ultimate Breakfast Sammy, along with lunch and dinner must-haves such as the Ted's Burger, Grilled Cheese and Ted's Tomato Soup, Nashville Hot Chicken and Short Rib Pot Roast. NoMa will have an extensive pastry and coffee selection curated by award-winning Culinary Director Vincent Griffith and Ted's celebrated cocktails, wines and beers.

"NoMa is a special place to me as it's where I first planted my roots when I moved to DC about 10 years ago," says Steve Salis. "I always felt the neighborhood had so much potential. We look forward to anchoring the community and having guests discover Ted's as a place to gather and celebrate their Every Day."

Salis is responsible for the recent growth of Ted's Bulletin and the repositioning of the business, which included updating the look and feel of the spaces with new design elements, re-invigorating the branding and driving menu innovation while staying true to the Ted's classics that people know and love. Salis has led the charge on the expansion and launch of other Catalogue brands including Federalist Pig , the two-time Michelin Bib Gourmand winner BBQ joint; Kramers bookstore, bar and all-day eatery; Sidekick Bakery , a sweet, savory and everything-in-between bakery; Honeymoon Chicken , which has quickly become the best fried chicken in the region; and Ensemble, a tech-enabled delivery and takeout hub for the Catalogue brands.

Ted's Bulletin NoMa is slated to open during the first half of 2023. Visit the Ted's Bulletin website and follow along on social @tedsbulletin for the latest updates.

About Ted's Bulletin

Ted's Bulletin is your go-to destination to savor the every day, from morning to night. Whatever the celebration, Ted's takes a creative and contemporary approach to classic American dishes and cocktails. Open all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the team at Ted's invites you to celebrate your every day. With six locations across DC, MD and VA, including 14th Street, Capitol Hill, Downtown Crown, Merrifield, Reston and Ballston Quarter, Ted's makes every neighborhood feel like home. Ted's classics are also available at Ensemble Digital Kitchen in Bethesda for those who want a taste of the full Catalogue roster of restaurant offerings under one roof.

About Catalogue

Catalogue is a network of brands by its owner Steve Salis of Salis Holdings, which includes some of today's most magnetic consumer brands like Ted's Bulletin, Kramers, Federalist Pig, Sidekick Bakery, Honeymoon Chicken and Ensemble Kitchen. Each concept is a local favorite defined by its own unique character and cult following. As diverse as they are, they share one thing in common; these brands elevate the every day. Catalogue is driven by a belief that the modern consumer deserves better. That's why these brands take the things people love and make them the best they can possibly be through great product, design, and experiences at an approachable price point.

Media Contacts

Bullfrog + Baum

Lily Stearns

SalisHoldings@bullfrogandbaum.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salis Holdings