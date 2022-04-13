YOGI BEAR COMES TO CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND

New Jellystone Park Chincoteague Island to open April 1

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location in Virginia will open on Friday, April 1. Jellystone Park Chincoteague Island is opening where Chincoteague Island KOA was previously located.

"We look forward to providing guests with the Jellystone Park family vacation experience with themed events, activities, and character interactions while immersed in the natural beauty of Chincoteague Island at this waterfront resort," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water, the outdoor hospitality company operating the location.

The Chincoteague Island location is the fifth Jellystone Park location in Blue Water's portfolio, complementing its Jellystone Park locations in Natural Bridge Station, Va.; Cave City, Ky.; Lincoln, Del.; and Greenfield Park, N.Y.

Blue Water plans to enhance the new 200-acre Chincoteague Island location with new playground equipment, basketball and pickleball courts, new enclosures for the park's pavilion, as well as new landscaping, road improvements and fresh paint on park buildings. The company also plans to add new rental accommodations to the park's existing mix of rental cabins, furnished glamping tents and RV rentals, which complement its RV and tent sites.

Jellystone Park locations are famous for their family attractions, activities, Yogi Bear character interactions and on-site amenities. The Chincoteague Island location features a swimming pool, jump pillow, playground, and activities center. The location is only a mile from the sandy beaches and wild ponies of Assateague Island National Seashore.

Jellystone Park Chincoteague Island is the third Yogi Bear-themed park in Virginia, with others located in Luray and Natural Bridge Station. For more information on the Chincoteague Island location, please visit their website.

About Blue Water

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About Camp Jellystone

With 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors' family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guest several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

