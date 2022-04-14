Kantor & Kantor, LLP hires on Scott M. Lempert, Esq. as one of their new partners for 2022

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantor & Kantor, LLP is pleased to welcome the addition of Scott M. Lempert to the law firm.

"Class action pension litigation under ERISA is nationwide in scope. Scott Lempert is located in Philadelphia and has 20 years of experience with this kind of litigation. We are extremely pleased that Scott has joined our firm and will support and develop our efforts in this area," said Elizabeth Hopkins, the head of the pension group.

Scott's exemplary career with Cohen Milstein as a member of the firm's Employee Benefits (ERISA) Practice Group brings expertise in representing the interests of employees and retirees in ERISA cases in Federal district court and on appeal. Mr. Lempert has over 20 years of experience litigating complex commercial class actions on behalf of employees, retirees, and consumers in retiree benefits, employment, consumer protection and antitrust matters.

Scott has engaged in litigating several complex ERISA class actions, including cases involving selection, retention and monitoring of underperforming and expensive 401(k) plan investments by conflicted employers, as well as cutting-edge legal cases asserting that many non-profit healthcare systems in the United States wrongfully claim their benefit plans are exempt from ERISA regulation under the church plan exemption.

Scott came to Kantor & Kantor after following the work of Elizabeth Hopkins and Sue Meter in the firm's ERISA pension practice since it began a few years ago and jumped at the chance to join them. "I am very excited to work with these two talented litigators and continue building this practice area to prominence while continuing my work protecting the retirement savings of America's workers." said Mr. Lempert.

You can reach Mr. Lempert via email at slempert@kantorlaw.net or call our Northridge, California main office at (818) 886-2525.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor is recognized as one of the most experienced, reliable, and persistent law firms in the field of insurance, Erisa and pension law. We know the difficulty our clients and their families face when dealing with an insurance company, provider or employer. The attorneys at Kantor & Kantor bring a wealth of experience litigating in both Federal and State Courts throughout the country.

Since 2004, our law firm has grown from its Northridge, California home office base to an additional 6 offices across the west coast, with capabilities to represent people nationwide. Getting the best representation is critical and we have a proven track record of being the law firm that provides the best for our clients, from beginning to end.

For more information, contact:

Julie Fisher, Marketing Director

Kantor & Kantor, LLP

19839 Nordhoff St.

Northridge, CA 91324

jfisher@kantorlaw.net

