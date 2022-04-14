Pro Skater Stevie Williams Joins Upcoming NFT Skateboarding Game, SkateX, as Advisor

The metaverse game, to be built on the Solana blockchain, will be the first release from Web3 game studio Block Tackle

Williams will design exclusive line of decks and apparel and advise on game design

Each will be an NFT that SkateX players can use to outfit their avatars

SkateX's initial drop of 1,080 3D-animated skateboard NFTs sold out in minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Tackle — a new Web3 game studio whose immersive games leverage blockchain technology and allow players to own their own digital assets — today announced that Stevie Williams, pro skater and founder of DGK, will advise on the design of skateboards and streetwear featured in the studio's first massively multiplayer online (MMO) game SkateX. In addition to applying the unique style he's shown off at DGK, Williams will also be involved in game development.

The Stevie Williams-influenced decks and apparel will be available for purchase as NFTs that can be used in the SkateX game, meaning every player will have their own individual look. Just as they bring their personal style to the skate park, they can do the same in SkateX's virtual world. Soon their authentic self will be the same online and offline.

"With Skate X, players will own their in-game items and can show off their skills — and avatars — with skate enthusiasts from around the world," said Block Tackle co-founder Rob Oshima. "When it came time to think of what skating and style icon we wanted to partner with, Stevie Williams was the first name that came to mind."

Besides having a hand in developing the NFTs and gameplay, Stevie will also be serving as SkateX's ambassador to the skating community, helping to connect to other skaters and musicians to the game. He'll also give his fans sneak peeks of upcoming skateboards and streetwear through Instagram and Twitter.

"I get offers and opportunities that involve skating all the time," said Stevie Williams. "I pass on almost everything though because projects need to be authentic and involve culture; they need to have roots based on legit skate history. I found out about SkateX not too long ago, and it's clear that SkateX is for the culture, and that's what I'm about. Get your boards ready."

SkateX's first 1080 3D-animated skateboards went on sale on the Magic Eden NFT marketplace on April 5 and sold out in minutes The next drop of boards will take place in May. The SkateX MMO game will launch later this year.

About Stevie Williams

Stevie Williams is a professional skateboarder who made the "30 Most Influential Skaters of All Time" list, compiled by Transworld Skateboarding in late 2011. Williams grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and started skateboarding at the age of eleven. During the period when Williams began skateboarding, the term "dirty ghetto kids" first emerged, as the title was applied to Williams and his friends. In 2002 Williams launched his own company, DGK, and in 2004 became the first skateboarder to sign a sponsorship contract with Reebok. Four years later, their relationship expanded with a new line of Williams-designed shoes and apparel named "DGK RBK."

About Block Tackle

Block Tackle Inc. is a San-Francisco-based studio dedicated to creating the first generation of fun-first blockchain games. Founders Rob Oshima and Ben Topkins assembled a team of fellow game industry veterans with experience making games for EA, Kabam, Lucasfilm, Roblox, Telltale, and Supercell. Block Tackle — which raised $5M in a seed funding round co-led by Cadenza Ventures and Play Ventures — is actively building an engaged community around its debut game, SkateX. For more information on the company, visit skatex.io.

