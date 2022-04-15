Construction, Motor Vehicle Markets to Boost Plastic Foam Demand

Recovery from negative impacts of pandemic set to propel demand gains in 2022

CLEVELAND, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US plastic foam demand is forecast to see 2.1% annual growth in volume terms through 2026, according to Plastic Foams: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers are projected to benefit from expanding production of plastic packaging, building products, mattresses, and motor vehicles. Faster gains will be prevented by efforts to reduce or eliminate the use of plastic foams due to environmental considerations.

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

Demand is projected to increase 3.3% in 2022 as the economy continues to rebound from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, up from 2.4% growth in 2021. Construction expenditures in real terms fell 2.3% in 2021, but are projected to expand 1.2% in 2022, helping boost demand in one of the largest markets for plastic foams. In addition, production of motor vehicles – another major market – is forecast to grow 9.0% in 2022, up from 4.2% in 2021.

These and other key insights are featured in Plastic Foams: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US plastic foam demand in pounds. Total demand is segmented by plastic foam type in terms of:

polyurethane foam

polystyrene foam

other plastic foams such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene, and vinyl

Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:

packaging

construction

appliances and furniture

motor vehicles

other markets such as industrial; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); transport equipment other than motor vehicles; and electrical and electronic products

To illustrate historical trends, total demand and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Plastic-Foams-United-States-FF55013/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Materials & Chemicals reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group