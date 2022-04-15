Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Access to the Empire State with 100 Free Appointments

The platform will simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card and enable 100 patients across the state of New York to apply for free

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to New York and offering 100 free appointments to residents over the next 6 months.

"Despite the fact that medical marijuana has been legal in New York for the past eight years, recent legislation to expand the program points to the fact that the accessibility barrier has yet to be overcome," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "Expanding into New York will hopefully ease or eliminate this barrier and ensure that this vital treatment option is available to all those who need it."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

For more information about Elevate Holistics, to partner with the company, or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

