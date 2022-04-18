GrowPath Brings Case Management Innovation to Connectionology TBI Conference

Case Management Software Company Aims to Meet the Needs of Firms Handling Sensitive and Complex Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury

DURHAM, N.C., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm case management software company GrowPath will join law firms and attorneys who handle cases involving traumatic brain injury (TBI) at the Connectionology TBI Seminar in Nashville, TN from April 30 to May 3. The company will be displaying its patented technology for communicating with clients and optimizing records collection.

The seminar features leading attorneys, doctors, jury trial consultants, psychologists, and medical professionals discussing the challenges of cases involving Brain Alteration Injuries/TBI and how to maximize benefits for those who suffer such injuries.

"It's vital in every case to be detail perfect, but the stakes are incredibly high for victims who suffer a TBI," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "This is what we're built for: making sure everything is done right and nothing slips by. GrowPath was developed from the ground up for cases just like these and the firms that handle them."

Eric Sanchez, GrowPath's Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, added, "The seminar's theme, 'Igniting the Flame of Innovation & Creativity in Handling Brain Injury Cases,' is 100% what we do. We create solutions specifically for firms facing the complexities of these cases, and ultimately for the clients they're serving. It's baked into everything we've made and continue to make."

"Getting the best result for the client is the point," said Goffman. "Getting there is the challenge. We help firms meet that challenge with patented technology, with artificial intelligence, and with a deep connection to the tools they need to get a difficult job done on behalf of those in need."

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit GrowPath.com.

