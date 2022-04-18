InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Cover for Salt & Pepper Shakers (CCT-4080)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory that would ensure that items like salt and pepper shakers and public shopping carts are clean and safe for every user," said an inventor, from Parkdale, Ohio, "so I invented the SALT AND PEPPER SLEEVE. My design could help to prevent the spread of germs and viruses, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic."

The invention helps to prevent the transfer of germs when using items like salt and pepper shakers. It could also be utilized with condiment bottles, doorknobs, grocery cart handles, etc. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for commercial and consumer use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4080, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

