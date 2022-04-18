The Sterling Group Announces New Hires and Promotions

HOUSTON, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based, operationally focused middle market private equity firm, announces the additions of Meghan Leggett as Director, and Jared North as Director, Sourcing, as well as six internal promotions: John Griffin has been promoted to Director; Steven Hirsch to Director; Nate Reeve to Principal; Annika Ward to Vice President, Management Company Accounting; Jared Bell to Vice President; and Christine Shtepani to Vice President, Sourcing.

"Each of these talented individuals has made tremendous contributions to the firm and we look forward to their continued success in their new roles," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group.

Meghan Leggett, Director, joins Sterling from White Deer Energy where she was a Managing Director focused on investing in products and services businesses in the energy, industrials and infrastructure end markets. Jared North, Director, Sourcing, joined Sterling in March to expand the firm's sourcing efforts in the Northeast. Prior to Sterling, he spent twelve years in investment banking, most recently with Stifel and RBC Capital Markets in New York, advising clients on acquisitions, divestitures and financings across the Diversified Industrials sector.

To learn more about a career at The Sterling Group, please visit www.sterling-group.com/careers/ or contact Claudine Lussier at clussier@sterling-group.com.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 62 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling recently closed its fifth investment fund with $2.0 billion in commitments and currently has over $5.7 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

