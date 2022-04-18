LANSING, Mich., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Heartland, a division of AF Group and a leading provider of specialized workers' compensation solutions, is proud to recognize AssuredPartners Lake Mary as its 2021 Agency of the Year.

United Heartland Names AssuredPartners Lake Mary as Agency of the Year

"AssuredPartners Lake Mary is an outstanding partner," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "The dedication of the AssuredPartners team to providing exceptional service to our mutual customers has resulted in significant growth and retention for United Heartland, making the agency a very worthy recipient of our Agency of the Year award. We look forward to our continued partnership in the years to come."

"United Heartland has been a trusted partner to AP since day one," said Brian Lindahl, executive vice president of AssuredPartners Lake Mary. "Their creative underwriting approach, consistently high level of service and talented staff of insurance professionals ensures that our mutual clients will be well cared for throughout the year. It's important to us to know that our clients are in the best possible hands, and that is always the case with United Heartland."

About AssuredPartners Lake Mary

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGUs) across the U.S. and London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $600 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the U.S. with over 125 offices in 30 states, Canada and London.

About United Heartland

United Heartland is a leading regional workers' compensation carrier with a high-touch service model and broad experience that allows us to be nimble and responsive to effectively manage large accounts with complex needs. United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

