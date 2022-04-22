Tencent Music Launches Earth Protection Project to Celebrate Earth Day 2022

SHENZHEN, China, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced a partnership with Discovery Channel, a global leader in real life entertainment, to launch a music charity project named "The Sound of All Creatures", which aims to strengthen support for environmental protection in celebration of Earth Day 2022.

As part of the project, TME released a charity album with four songs created by four musicians from the Tencent Musician Platform. Inspired by natural themes, such as plants, animals, water, and the planet, the songs use the powerful combination of nature with music to encourage people to protect the Earth. In addition, TME invited 11 well-recognized Chinese musicians to curate a charity playlist, raising public awareness of biodiversity preservation. The playlist is now available on TME platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music.

In addition, TME also launched the "Earth Investor" activity, which advocates for wildlife protection to make the Earth a better place. A digital collection consisting of three limited-edition artworks debuted that features rare animal species, including the hawksbill turtle, Chinese pangolin, and crested ibis, to represent creatures from the ocean, land and sky. The 3D images demonstrate the elegance and delicate nature of wildlife, and call for action to build a community of co-existence between mankind and animals to showcase the beauty of nature.

TME has been delivering goodwill through music for years. On April 2 of World Autism Awareness Day, TME launched its "Shape of Music" charity project for the autistic community with a charity album and digital music collection. On World Oceans Day in 2021, TME and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) jointly launched a special non-profit project which used music to convey a vision for global ocean protection.

By joining hands with musicians, artists and impactful organizations, TME will continue to create high-quality works of music for charitable purposes. This not only deepens the social impact of music and art on society, but also creates more value for the planet as a whole.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

