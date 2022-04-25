Play & Park Structures Celebrates World Autism Awareness Month with the Product Release of their Signature Ride, The Temple Trolley

The Temple Trolley Track makes its anticipated debut in early April; aligning perfectly with World Autism Awareness Month

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Play & Park Structures, a PlayCore Company, is excited to announce the Temple Trolley. Putting a new spin on a traditional track ride, the Temple Trolley offers a unique free-spinning experience while gliding from one end to the other.

Paramount to the creation of the new Temple Trolley ride is the long-standing partnership between Play & Park Structures and world-renowned scientist, inventor, author, and advocate for people with autism, Dr. Temple Grandin. Diagnosed with autism as a child, Dr. Grandin has provided invaluable insight into how kids with autism can be influenced by structures we build. Her childhood experiences were the inspiration for the Temple Trolley.

"This is just like a piece of the equipment a teacher built for me when I was a child," said Grandin. "I enjoyed flying through the air, spinning, and riding it over and over again."

The CDC estimates that 1 in 44 children are identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). While ASD is known to be more commonly diagnosed in boys, the disorder does not discriminate against racial, ethnic, and socioeconomical backgrounds. Through our collaboration with Dr. Grandin and other researchers and experts, Play & Park Structures will continue to offer exceptional outdoor experiences to children of all abilities.

"So many communities ask us how they can incorporate equipment for children with autism in their playground designs," said Lindsay Hill Sr. VP and Group Manager, Play & Park Structures. "Having Dr. Temple Grandin as a partner has allowed us to develop and validate specific playground equipment events that will serve people with autism of all ages."

With its free-spinning ability, the Temple Trolley offers a new playground feature with an ideal multi-sensory experience. Spinning is a sensory-rich movement that can offer a calming sensation for both children and adults with Autism. By combining spinning with gliding and swinging motions, the Temple Trolley offers a perfect trifecta of fun! Experience Play & Park Structure signature ride today.

About Play & Park Structures

Since 1976, Play & Park Structure's mission has centered around developing playground equipment products, programs, and services that enhance learning, create environmental awareness, promote physical activity, and build communities. Learn more at www.playandpark.com

