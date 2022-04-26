20/20 Foresight Announces the Appointment of Sandy Paul as Managing Director

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20/20 Foresight team is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Sandy Paul as Managing Director of our expanding Atlanta office.

Paul brings 20 years of experience as a commercial real estate professional, including national leadership positions in real estate market research and thought leadership. He has strong relationships with real estate owners, developers, brokerage professionals, and private equity firms, as well as with notable industry associations.

Paul's accomplished career includes serving as Senior Managing Director of National Research for Newmark, leading the firm's national research platform. Sandy oversaw the publication of studies on key trends shaping the office, industrial, multifamily, retail, and hospitality sectors. He also created, produced, and keynoted Newmark's national conference series, BenchMarks, and served as a spokesperson for the firm on research matters.

"Sandy's extensive real estate expertise makes him an invaluable addition to our company," said Managing Principal Robert Peck. "Sandy's unique insight into industry trends combined with his deep relationships and firsthand knowledge of real estate companies will ensure that our clients receive the best service possible."

"20/20 Foresight offers our clients an unparalleled recruitment experience because our consultants are also experts in the industries they represent," added Bob Cavoto, Founder of 20/20 Foresight. "Sandy exemplifies that invaluable industry insight that sets us apart from any other executive search firm."

Before his tenure with Newmark, Paul served as Executive Vice President of Delta Associates, a commercial real estate information and consulting firm. He handled strategy, business development, and branding matters for the firm in addition to hiring and evaluating staff. He also has served as a featured columnist on real estate market trends for Commercial Property Executive and Multi-Housing News and guest lectured at Georgetown University and George Mason University.

Paul's impressive background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Dartmouth College and a Master of Public Policy degree from Duke University's Sanford Institute of Public Policy.

"I am excited to apply my unique skill set and real estate background to my new role," Paul said about his recent appointment. "Given my experience in research, 20/20 Foresight is a perfect fit. We share a commitment to using technology, data, and analytics to make recruiting a more scientific and accurate process. I am pleased to be part of a company that is at the forefront of this shift."

20/20 Foresight Executive Search was founded in 1994 to provide an unparalleled recruitment experience. The company's team features career consultants who are experts in real estate, financial services, and professional services. 20/20 Foresight leverages a proven recruitment process, proprietary tools and techniques, and the industry's best database, resulting in a 95 percent success rate in placements. 20/20 Foresight Executive Search was ranked by Forbes as one of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms 2021," an honor it has held for the last five years.

