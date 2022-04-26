Airlines for America Congratulates 2022 Nuts and Bolts Award Recipients

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, has announced the 56th annual A4A Engineering, Maintenance and Materiel Council (EMMC) Nuts and Bolts Award to retired Delta Air Lines Senior Vice President of Maintenance Operations & MRO Services Group Michael Moore and retired Airlines for America Vice President of Operations and Safety Paul McGraw.

The Nuts and Bolts Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding service and achievements in the engineering or maintenance fields within the commercial aviation industry.

The awards were presented today during the Aviation Week Network's MRO Americas trade show in Dallas.

Michael Moore

Mike Moore served for nearly 10 years at Delta TechOps, leading the charge to record levels of operational reliability while combining two merged Maintenance Organizations, Delta and Northwest. His leadership was instrumental in increasing the MRO insourcing strategy at Delta TechOps, the largest North American MRO. Earlier in his 28-year career, Mike led other companies at the Highland Group consultancy, Team SAI (SVP, 2008-2011), Standard Aero (SVP Completions, 2006-2009), TIMCO Aviation Services (VP, 2002-2006) and Northwest (Director of Operations, 1997-2002).

In the community, Mike led several charitable initiatives. He is a Member of the Georgia Board for the American Cancer Society and has been the Chair of the Atlanta Hope Ball Board of Ambassadors, since 2018. He led efforts at Delta TechOps to support the Marine Toys for Tots annual holiday round-up. His heart is truly as big his career achievements.

Paul McGraw

During Paul's 45-year career he was at the forefront of the significant improvements in aviation safety, maintenance and engineering, leading airlines through collaborative government-industry efforts, as well as implementation of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and policies. He garnered industry support for the Commercial Aviation Safety Team (CAST), and voluntary reporting programs such as the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP), and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) program. Each of these programs has contributed immeasurably to the nation's impressive commercial aviation safety record. Similarly, he has been actively engaged with the airline community through the operational, maintenance and engineering, aircraft certification improvements through regulation, policies, and collaborative industry engagement. Paul is known for his leadership, frankness, honesty, and commitment to work along-side industry, and government representatives with various interests.

Captain Houston Mills of UPS Airlines writes, "As a commercial aircraft operator, I was impressed with his encyclopedic knowledge of the many technological advances and contributions to the airline industry's engineering and maintenance fields."

