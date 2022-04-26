CorePower Yoga Expands to Florida with Its First Studio in Miami

The nation's largest yoga studio brand will open May 5 in the Brickell neighborhood bringing the mindfulness of yoga to the city's fitness-focused residents

DENVER, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorePower Yoga is making its Florida debut with the opening of its first studio in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Florida on May 5, 2022. Since its founding in 2002, CorePower Yoga has grown into the ultimate mind-body experience and has enriched communities throughout the country with its intensely physical workouts rooted in the mindfulness of yoga.

In the $4 trillion wellness economy1, consumers have become more self-aware about the importance of prioritizing a wellness-driven lifestyle. Located in Miami's burgeoning and walkable Brickell neighborhood, the new Miami studio – featuring two practice rooms with breathtaking views of the bay from floor-to-ceiling windows, locker rooms with showers, and curated retail – will offer every skill level the brand's complete range of iconic classes which promote proper alignment and anatomical movement to motivate students to sweat, flow, breathe and sculpt in a space among a community of like-minded individuals.

"Health and fitness are a central part of Miami's DNA, which is why it was a natural decision to open a new studio in Miami as our first foray in Florida," said Niki Leondakis, Chief Executive Officer, CorePower Yoga. "Our growth is fueled by our growing community of dedicated students who choose CorePower Yoga for their fitness journey, and the commitment of our passionate teachers who are excited to offer the transformational benefits of our unique brand of yoga in Miami."

CorePower's purpose and core values will be brought to life at the new studio in Miami through the brand's best-in-class teachers, its unprecedented line-up of classes, which offer varying levels of heat and sweat, and curated playlists that capture the essence and mood of each class. Unlike traditional yoga, CorePower Yoga earned its reputation of physically intense workouts anchored in the mindfulness of yoga through a range of classes, from low intensity, foundational practices to high intensity, muscle-sculpting classes, and restorative methods that are practiced both on and off the mat.

To welcome residents of Miami to the CorePower Yoga family, new students will receive two free weeks and those who sign up for a Founding All Access Membership will get 25 percent off the regular monthly rate for life. The All Access Membership offers unlimited in-person classes across CorePower Yoga's network of more than 220 locations in 22 states, unlimited access to its Live and On Demand platforms, priority in-studio booking, 15 percent off in-studio retail purchases, and access to members-only studio events. The new CorePower Yoga app offers personalized access to studio schedules, an unparalleled content library of virtual classes, personal fitness challenges based on goals, and more.

CorePower opened two new studios earlier this year in Manhattan Beach, CA and Midtown, New York City, NY, with nine more planned, including the Brickell location, in 2022.

The Brickell studio will be located at 25 SW 9th Street, CU-4, Miami, FL 33130, and the hours of operation will be 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga shares the transformative power of yoga with every mind, every body, everywhere through its physically intense workouts rooted in the mindfulness of yoga. CorePower Yoga is the nation's largest yoga studio brand with more than 220 locations across the country, digital livestream and on-demand classes, and thousands of passionate, accredited yoga teachers providing the opportunity for people to breathe, move and sweat together – and discover the magic that happens when physical meets mindful. For more information, visit corepoweryoga.com.

