Easy Ice Acquires Hutto Refrigeration Sales & Service

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the only national provider of full-service ice machine subscription solutions, has acquired Hutto Refrigeration Sales and Service, a company that has operated out of Charleston, South Carolina for 74 years. The acquisition is the latest in a series of initiatives over the past several years that have facilitated significant growth for Easy Ice.

"With this purchase, we significantly strengthen our southeast market and acquire a refurbishment and technical service facility and a valuable team that is centrally located on the East Coast," said Easy Ice CAO Darren Boruff. "Local resources plus our proven technological solutions, customer support, and training systems enable us to deliver uninterrupted, quality service to Hutto customers."

Since its inception in 2009, Easy Ice has achieved notable expansion through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This trajectory will continue, largely due to the intentional pursuit of ice machine leasing companies with standards of excellence, culture, and organizational directives that align with Easy Ice. This alignment ensures both operational continuity and a consistent customer experience throughout the transition.

Easy Ice has increased its number of ice machines under management to nearly 30,000 units across 47 states. Other recent developments include the acquisition of Icesurance, the leasing division of Arctic Glacier, a new refurbishment facility in Lenexa, KS, and multiple executive-level hires. With aggressive growth targets plus funds designated for future purchases, additional acquisitions should be expected in 2022 and beyond.

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to nearly 30,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

