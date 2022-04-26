HUNT EXPANDS PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP AND INFRASTRUCTURE CAPABILITIES IN NORTH AMERICA

EL PASO, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Development Group, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. (Hunt), announced today that Josh Smith has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Public-Private Partnerships (P3). In this role, Mr. Smith will focus on accelerating Hunt's interests in social infrastructure P3 projects in North America.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Smith to the Hunt Family of Companies," said Guy Arnold, Chief Operating Officer of Hunt Development Group. "His depth of knowledge and unique capabilities will be an asset to Hunt's experienced infrastructure team."

Prior to joining Hunt, Mr. Smith was Senior Vice President for Balfour Beatty Campus Solutions, a division of Balfour Beatty Investments. He led business development and transaction management for the company and focused on higher education P3 investments, including housing, dining, parking, and other academic-related facilities.

Based in Dallas, Texas, Mr. Smith has more than 19 years of real estate development experience, including over 14 years in infrastructure investment and project development in North America on complex P3 transactions totaling more than $2 billion.

About Hunt Companies:

Hunt, based in El Paso, Texas, is a diversified, family-owned holding company that invests in operating businesses, real estate assets and infrastructure assets. Since its founding in 1947, Hunt's size and scope have grown substantially while gaining considerable expertise across multiple real asset sectors. Hunt's reputation is built on integrity and performance. Hunt is committed to a culture of transparency for employees, clients, investors, and the communities it serves. Hunt and its affiliates employ more than 4,000 people across the United States and Europe. Learn more at www.huntcompanies.com .

