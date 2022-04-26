Katten Offers Programming to Boost Well-Being Among Legal Professionals

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today its lineup of Well-Being Week in Law activities to support the well-being of the firm's attorneys and business professionals, cope with mental health issues facing the legal industry and combat the stigma associated with mental illness.

"The compounding crises of the past couple years have acted as an accelerant to the behavioral health problems that were already too prevalent in our profession. Taking care of both your physical and mental health right now is imperative," said Katten CEO Noah Heller. "We want to offer helpful resources, recognizing that some of us may struggle at times, because we know that when we are well, we perform better, enabling us to best serve our clients."

Aligned with Mental Health Awareness Month in May, Well-Being Week in Law, held from May 2–6, aims to raise awareness about mental health and encourage action and innovation across the profession to improve well-being. Each day of the week will focus on a different aspect of well-being: physical, spiritual, occupational and intellectual, social and emotional.

Katten, an Inaugural Founding Champion of the Institute for Well-Being in Law (IWIL), will host two webinars:

"Taking Back Control – Steps You Can Take to Mitigate Workplace Stress, Isolation and Burnout" on May 2 with guest speaker Erica Grigg , director of the Texas Lawyers' Assistance Program.

"Social Well-Being: How Doing Good Helps You Stay Well" on May 5 with a panel of Katten attorneys and business professionals, including Jonathan Baum , senior counsel and director of pro bono services, and Janet Goelz Hoffman , senior counsel and pro bono counsel.

In addition, firm leaders plan to share programs offered by IWIL and distribute via email daily "learning bursts," a variety of articles, videos and activities that support different aspects of well-being.

With social connections a pivotal part of well-being, particularly in a hybrid work environment, Katten employees also were encouraged to invite a colleague to join them for an in-person or virtual coffee, lunch or "walk-and-talk" with the aim of forging a new social connection.

Well-Being Week in Law comes on the heels of the April launch of KattenFlex, the firm's return-to-office plan, which allows Katten attorneys and business professionals the flexibility to work with their practice and department heads to decide when to work in the office or remotely.

Earlier this month, firm leaders announced the creation of an annual well-being stipend of up to $500 for Katten team members to access resources, such as fitness memberships, gym equipment, mediation apps, nutritionist sessions, and books and supplies for relaxing hobbies.

Such programs complement the firm's wellness offerings throughout the year as part of the Katten Well-Being 360: Live Well, Work Well, Be Well initiative. Past sessions have included strategies focused on reducing and managing stress and anxiety, prioritizing self-care and adopting a healthy lifestyle, among others.

