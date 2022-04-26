Lithium South Drill Program to Begin at Alba Sabrina Claim Block

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce the initiation of a resource expansion drill program at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), Salta, Argentina.

The Company has retained Servicios Geologicos of Salta, Argentina, to conduct a 2,000-meter core hole drill program on the Alba Sabrina claim block. At 2,089 hectares, the Alba Sabrina claim block is the largest of the nine block, 5,687-hectare project. A recent TEM Study has identified a surficial halite aquifer of approximately 75 meters of depth, with a clastic brine aquifer immediately below. The TEM Study was limited to approximately 350 meters of depth, with the basement rock not confirmed. The drill program will attempt to drill to basement, limited to approximately 700 meters by the depth potential of the drill rig. The drill rig is expected to be located on site within the next two weeks.

Company President, Adrian F. C. Hobkirk is quoted, "We are excited to begin the potential expansion of the high-quality lithium brine resource at the HMN Li Project. In particular, to confirm our expectations that deeper drilling will return significant results."

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to a US$840 million lithium mine development being undertaken by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the raw ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US$280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction.

The Company is evaluating conventional evaporation as a process method, and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) as an alternative method. Three candidates for DLE are currently being evaluated. Two, 2,000-liter bulk brine samples are being evaluated outside of Argentina. One sample is being tested by Lilac Solutions of Oakland, California. A second 2,000-liter bulk sample is being tested by Chemphys Chengdu, in China. DLE test work is also currently underway in Salta, Argentina by Eon Minerals.

The technical and scientific information in this press release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist, and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

