New Release of the expert.ai Platform Accelerates AI-based Natural Language Solutions Adoption and Time to Value

BOSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert.ai today announced the new release of its purpose-built platform combining symbolic, human-like comprehension and machine learning to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. By extending core features and adding unique capabilities, such as out of the box knowledge models and connectors, the new platform release increases flexibility, simplifies integration and optimizes data pipelines to augment efficiency across every process that involves natural language (NL).

According to Gartner®, "enterprises sit on unexploited unstructured data, with opportunities to extract differentiating insights. Data and analytics technical professionals must uncover such insights by applying natural language technology solutions solutions: intelligent document processing, conversational AI and insight engines." [1] While data has always been integral to businesses, the proliferation of language within the enterprise and the rise of digital transformation have created a new sense of urgency to increase the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for natural language to get the most out of all data available to an organization. This has led to the increasing adoption of AI solutions for natural language to get the most value from all data available to an organization.

To scale quickly and make AI investments successful, organizations need the tools and capabilities to deliver impactful results, faster. Expert.ai has been pioneering efforts in composite, or hybrid, AI with proven-market expertise and best practices honed from hundreds of successful, real-world implementations across industries, including insurance, financial services and banking, publishing and media, defense and intelligence.

Specifically designed for natural language AI, the expert.ai Platform leverages the combination of different AI techniques (machine learning and rule-based symbolic comprehension) with a simple and powerful authoring environment to effectively support the full natural language processing workflow. It is based on the principle that no single natural language AI technique is a fit for every project. According to Gartner®, "The days of singular AI techniques are coming to an end. Software and service providers that cannot provide solutions combining multiple AI techniques (such as machine learning, rule-based systems, optimization techniques, knowledge graphs, natural language technologies) will quickly find themselves at a disadvantage compared with those that can. The introduction of composite AI techniques, even within existing products, will have a profound impact on their capabilities." [2]

Features and benefits delivered by the new release of the hybrid AI expert.ai Platform include:

'Smarter from the start' knowledge models deliver NL applications to production faster with higher levels of business accuracy : new Platform release includes access to customizable pre-built rules-based NLP Knowledge Models used to classify text and extract entities, insights and relationships specific to a domain or use case. Knowledge models made available by the new platform release include: finance (commodities, currencies, macro-economics); ESG (environmental social and governance); life sciences; behavioral and emotional traits; PII (personally identifiable information, with redaction or pseudonymization).

Simplified deployment processes across multiple environments, including Azure : new release enables users to select MS Azure as a preferred deployment environment.

Easier integration, out of the box connectors : unlock more insights through hundreds of connectors via the Boomi Integration Platform and Qlik Connectors that provide quick, easy and secure access language assets in third-party systems and applications.

Enhanced natural language operations: provides the ability to include custom Python and Java scripts or third-party services for pre- or post-processing activities in NL workflow orchestrations.

"Turning data into a strategic asset is critical to consolidating value creation and remaining competitive," said Luca Scagliarini, chief product officer at expert.ai. "The new release of the expert.ai Platform extends core purpose-built capabilities and introduces innovation to continue providing tangible business outcomes, enabling organizations to easily leverage their language data and accelerate AI deployments and time to value."

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

