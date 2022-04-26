Southern Scripts Launches New Solution to Address High-Cost Medications

Pharmacy Navigation Program Guides Patients to Lowest Cost Specialty Drug Options

NATCHITOCHES, La., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Scripts, a leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) highly regarded for its transparent pricing, announced today that it has launched RxCompass, a new solution designed to support U.S. companies and their employees with mitigating the high costs of specialty medications.

Specialty drugs, which are used to treat chronic, complex conditions such as cancer, growth disorders and multiple sclerosis, are among the most expensive medicines on the market. According to a recent AARP report, the average price of specialty drugs rose to $84,442 in 2020, more than three times faster than other goods and services. Southern Scripts created RxCompass to alleviate this pain point for companies and their employees.

Southern Scripts leveraged its PBM knowledge and industry network to develop the first member-centric pharmacy navigation solution that can guide members through a step-by-step process to select the specialty drug management program that best addresses their individual needs at the lowest price. Key features of RxCompass include:

serving as a central hub for specialty drug pricing information and options, including historical claims and authorization data, dispensing and administering costs, and availability of equivalent therapies at lower costs, etc.

providing real-time pricing, including rebate transparency, through proprietary technology to help employers and members buy at the lowest net cost

offering access to multiple savings pathways customized to address specific employer and member needs

supporting member navigation through a dedicated team of clinical professionals

LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD, founding partner and CEO, Southern Scripts, said:

"It is not acceptable that many medications required to manage serious health issues can be priced significantly outside affordable ranges. RxCompass is our newest tool to help employers combat this. We will continue to develop creative solutions to lower prescription costs and enable employees to access needed therapies at the best prices possible."

Employers can implement RxCompass as a fully integrated solution with Southern Scripts' PBM services. The new solution will be unveiled at this week's Berkley Captive Symposium, an educational conference focused on the latest developments in employer health risk management.

About Southern Scripts

Southern Scripts is a leading transparent pharmacy benefit manager. The company was founded in 2011 to simplify and streamline costs incurred by U.S. employers for pharmaceutical drug benefits. Southern Scripts offers a unique pass-through and transparent model that generates both meaningful savings and optimal health outcomes for its customers. The company serves more than 1,500 employers across the United States. For more information on Southern Scripts, visit www.southernscripts.net.

