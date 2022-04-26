Summer Water named official wine of the Hollywood Bowl and the Governors Ball Music Festival; continues to scale nationally

…

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc" or the "Company") (NYSE American: WBEV), a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverage brands, today announced Summer Water as the official wine of the Hollywood Bowl for the sixth consecutive year, along with the Governors Ball Music Festival for the first time. Additionally, Summer Water is expanding to major national retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods.

Since its opening in 1922, the Hollywood Bowl has been the premier destination for live music in Southern California and was named one of the 10 best live music venues in America by Rolling Stone magazine in 2018. The Bowl attracts millions of guests annually and the 2022 concert season features performances by Gwen Stefani, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, and the Dave Matthews Band.

The Governors Ball Music Festival is a large multi-genre, multi-day music festival in New York City. Entering its 11th year this summer, the festival is one of the premier musical gatherings in the country due to its eclectic lineups spanning hip-hop, rock, pop, indie, folk, electronic, and more, in addition to a multitude of popular New York restaurants and food trucks. Headliners this year include J. Cole, Halsey, Kid Cudi, Flume, Playboi Carti, Jack Harlow, and more.

About Winc

Winc is a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverage brands, fueled by the joint capabilities of a data-driven brand development strategy paired with a true omni-channel distribution network. Winc's mission is to become the leading brand builder within the alcoholic beverages industry through an omni-channel growth platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

