WeNatal Launches First Prenatal Supplement Intentionally Designed for Her and Him

Female Founders are Revolutionizing Preconception Care

LOS ANGELES , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeNatal , a new prenatal supplement company, today announced the launch of the first prenatal supplement designed for both women and men, inclusive for all couples.

Men account for 50% of infertility , miscarriage, and overall pregnancy success, yet male health and sperm quality has not been historically addressed in preconception. With fertility rates and healthy pregnancy outcomes at an all-time low, WeNatal is transforming prenatal care to a couples-centered approach — from Me to We.

The WeNatal formula was developed by a team of Functional Medicine doctors, nutritionists, and fertility experts, including internationally recognized leader of Functional Medicine, Dr. Mark Hyman , renowned expert in Functional Medicine and ancestral health, Chris Kresser , and holistic and celebrity nutritionist, Kelly LeVeque .

"I always look at the male side when patients come to me with fertility issues. I'm excited that WeNatal is introducing a supplement to support couples," said Dr. Hyman. "This company is revolutionizing the prenatal industry. 1 in 7 couples struggle with infertility and typically the primary focus has been invasive and expensive methods like in vitro fertilization and hormonal interventions, and while those tools are great, they are not always needed."

WeNatal is a science-based, expert backed formula made with nutrients in the most absorbable form in effective doses, formulated specifically for him and her.

WeNatal for Him provides comprehensive, evidenced-based levels of vitamins and minerals, including: Selenium, Vitamin A, C, D, E, CoQ10, and NAC.

Supports maintenance of healthy sperm count, shape, and motility

Helps boost testosterone levels and sperm production

Promotes immune system function and overall reproductive health

WeNatal for Her includes clinically proven levels of nutrients, including: Methylated B vitamins, 550mg of choline, 4,000IU of vitamin D, Vitamin A, C, E, selenium, iron, and copper.

Promotes egg quality and overall reproductive health

Supports proper development and healthy birth for mom and baby

Provides nutritional support from preconception through nursing

Founders and best friends, Ronit Menashe and Vida Delrahim, experienced their own pregnancy losses and realized no one was paying attention to the other half of the fertility equation - their husbands' health.

That's when the extensive research began. "I started obsessively reading how to improve my egg quality and kept seeing medical journals discussing sperm health. Thousands of pages of research about the importance of preconception care for men, but no companies were addressing it," said WeNatal co-founder, Ronit Menashe.

Every capsule is third party tested, free of synthetic fillers and colors, non-GMO, gluten, dairy, soy and nut free. The packaging is sustainable with refillable glass jars and pouches made from recycled materials.

"We have made it our mission to reimagine the gender paradigms around pregnancy," said WeNatal co-founder, Vida Delrahim. "Co-parenting has to start at the very beginning. We believe we are better, stronger, and healthier together."

WeNatal is sold exclusively on WeNatal.com . Available as a monthly subscription bundle for couples for $99 (For Him + Her; Her + Her; Him + Him) and for individuals for $49.95.

Included in the bundle subscription is the WeNatal Journal ($24.95 value), which supports couples through integrating the mind + body connection with tools to encourage self-compassion, self-reflection and gratitude.

For more information and updates please visit: www.WeNatal.com ; @we_natal

About WeNatal:

WeNatal is on a mission to help create healthy babies and reimagine the gender paradigms around reproductive health. They are a direct-to-consumer prenatal subscription company intentionally designed for her and him. With a team of industry-leading doctors and nutrition experts, they are committed to bringing an innovative prenatal option to market, so couples and babies can thrive in the growth stage of life.

WeNatal was born out of the belief that everyone needs access to a premium prenatal. Currently WeNatal offers a prenatal for him, for her, and a guided journal to support couples during this crucial time. They are passionate about educating consumers about the importance of preconception care. www.WeNatal.com ; @we_natal

