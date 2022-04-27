ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES FIRST TO INCLUDE COVID INSURANCE FOR ALL GUESTS

Luxe-adventure Cruise Line Expands Atlas Assurance to Provide Travelers Greater Peace of Mind

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In another industry first, Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the luxe-adventure cruise line will include Covid trip interruption and isolation insurance for all guests on all future voyages. The new Covid insurance coverage for all guests augments Atlas' expansive list of inclusions, among which are emergency medical evacuation insurance, repatriation insurance, and emergency medical and travel assistance, known as Atlas Assurance. Atlas Assurance provides guests greater peace-of-mind when they are aboard a once-in-a-lifetime, luxe-adventure journey with Atlas Ocean Voyages. For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages) (PRNewswire)

"Covid is an unfortunate fact of life, and our precautions and strict health protocols minimize risk and help assure our guests and crew," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "The health and safety of our guests and crew continues to be our top priority, and Atlas' new Covid-related, trip interruption-insurance inclusion in Atlas Assurance will provide guests an array of protections should the unforeseeable happen."

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching October 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms, and is the line's first two small expedition ship, bringing travelers to smaller, authentic and exclusive locales.

World Navigator will cruise England, Holland, France, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland, Greenland, and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season. In winter 2023, World Traveller will sail her inaugural season in Antarctica. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.

For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

