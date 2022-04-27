Data Vault Holdings Announces Appointment of Pastor and Former Advisor to President Donald Trump, Dr. Darrell Scott, as Esteemed Consultant to Management Team

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc., the emerging leader in metaverse data visualization, valuation and monetization, today is honored to announce the management team consultancy appointment of Dr. Darrell Scott, co-founder of New Spirit Revival Center, radio show owner and host, and former advisor to President Donald Trump. Dr. Scott's appointment will provide a new foundation to access and provide diverse populations and communities with affordable, profitable, and human-centric data solutions. Dr. Scott offers a grassroots sensibility to connect Datavault's crypto technology to new opportunities in untapped markets such as religious and non-profit organizations.

"I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong candidate as consultant to the Datavault® management team. Dr. Scott has illustrated exceptional commitment to his community, congregation, and faith, and understands the key role technology plays in building engagement. We are excited to channel the immense talents and expertise of Dr. Scott to further our mission of helping both nonprofit and for-profit organizations unlock intelligence and revenue-generating capabilities within their derivative data," said co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings Nathaniel Bradley.

As Pastor of New Spirit Revival Center, Dr. Scott has served his congregation as an anointed teacher of God's Word. His Biblical knowledge and interpretation coupled with a tireless work ethic and business ingenuity have allowed his church to thrive for 22 years and positively impact numerous souls. Dr. Scott inspires a message of hope and restoration.

Dr. Scott also brings to the consultant role transferable media experience as radio host and owner of Cleveland Gospel radio station WCCD AM 1000. Radio 1000 has a listenership of more than 2.5 million people each month globally through primarily Christian programming daily. The station is also the recipient of a Stellar Award for Large Market Gospel Radio Station of the Year. Additionally, he has exercised entrepreneurial acumen through the launch of Urgency Records, which distributes chart-topping gospel music and merchandise. As a servant leader, Dr. Scott and his wife, Belinda Scott, have also renovated homes acquired from the city of Cleveland, Ohio to grant home ownership opportunities to church members. Dr. Scott will bring to the Datavault® management team expertise in leadership, service, entrepreneurship, and relationship-building within the religious market, also applicable to the overall non-profit sector.

Furthermore, Dr. Scott brings a genuine interest, passion, and skill set for the technology sector, in utilizing technological channels to scale the New Spirit Revival Center from four members to serving thousands upon thousands. The church boasts an engaged presence on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Additionally, New Spirit Revival Center streams live and recorded sermons through its YouTube channel.

Pastor Scott brings leadership and community-building experience as Executive Member of The Presidential Transition Team, where he served as one of approximately 100 aides, governmental affairs officials, policy experts, and former government officials who helped to vet, interview, and recommend individuals for high-ranking cabinet and staff roles in the Trump administration. Dr. Scott also served as CEO of Donald Trump's National Diversity Coalition. In this role, he and respected leaders of the African American community met with the President to address social concerns and provide solutions through improved quality of life, employment opportunities, minority entrepreneurship, crime suppression and prevention, and urban redevelopment.

Dr. Scott offers a singular perspective and track record for cultivating the fortitude of his congregation through strength in God, and serving his community through adoption of technology and socially conscious initiatives. With unique assets including a deep commitment to service, as well as access to diverse data, Dr. Scott will provide new dimension and direction to the Datavault® management team.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange® (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here .

