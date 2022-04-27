FAST-GROWING WELL HEALTH ADDS NEW TALENT TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

Sarah Shillington joins as SVP of Customer Experience, while Ashu Agte joins as SVP of Engineering

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Health Inc. , a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and two-time Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach, today welcomed Sarah Shillington as SVP of Customer Experience and Ashu Agte as SVP of Engineering. Both are seasoned technology leaders whose unique experience will help guide WELL Health through a period of rapid growth as the company transforms healthcare into the number one industry for customer service.

"WELL Health continues to experience incredible growth as we power the rise of the patient through more seamless patient-provider communications," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder of WELL Health. "As we grow, it's important that we honor our value of becoming a little better all the time, including our company's leadership team. I'm excited to welcome two leaders who will help us drive innovation and better serve our customers – two important areas of focus as we build the future of WELL Health."

A seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare IT leadership, Shillington has overseen client organizations at large-scale, global enterprise companies – including at TigerConnect, where she oversaw all aspects of the client experience post-sale as the Chief Client Officer. Her deep expertise in HIT will prove invaluable as she guides WELL Health's CX organization into the next phase of growth, with the aim to help WELL become a more customer-focused business.

Agte has officially joined the organization to lead the Engineering function. He is a seasoned software engineering leader and executive with more than 20 years of experience growing engineering teams at hyper growth SaaS companies, including through multiple successful exits. He has a proven track record of product development, team growth and technical innovation – which will be critical as the company continues to scale and has committed to a $32 million investment in innovation and research & development this fiscal year.

Recently, WELL Health was named Best in KLAS in "Patient Outreach" for the second consecutive year (2021 & 2022). The company was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology, media telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, ranking 133 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ list. WELL Health's success also includes being named number 10 on Forbes Best Startup Employers in America and a Best Place to Work by BuiltIn and Modern Healthcare.

WELL® Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . WELL Health's intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email and telephone. WELL Health helps 400 healthcare organizations facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 40 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on the 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, No.133 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years.

The Role of WELL Health in COVID Vaccine Efforts

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL Health communications technology to:

Facilitate nearly 11 million COVID vaccine appointments 1

Send more than 81 million COVID-related messages1



1Data set from 12/9/2020 to 4/4/2022, pulled by WELL Health Data Insights.

