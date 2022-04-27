CLAYMONT, Del., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontStream today announced Paul Plaia III has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer.

FrontStream Announces Paul Plaia III as new Chief Executive Officer

"I'm honored by this amazing opportunity to amplify the immediate and tangible good nonprofits and socially-minded companies are doing. FrontStream serves an impressive group of customers like the Big Brothers Big Sisters, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and The Humane Society to name a few. Helping these organizations do more good gives us a powerful purpose," said Plaia.

Paul Plaia III founded gomembers, Inc. in 1996, a leading provider of nonprofit management software, and served as the Chief Executive Officer for 14 years. Before joining FrontStream, Paul served as a Group President of EverCommerce, a public SaaS company, and prior to that as the Chief Revenue Officer of MemberClicks, another leading SaaS provider to nonprofits.

Plaia adds, "FrontStream has long been the leader in nonprofit fundraising and as a payment facilitator. Over 20,000 nonprofits and socially-minded companies have used FrontStream's products, including Panorama, BiddingForGood, FirstGiving, Giftworks, FrontStream Payments, ApproveForGood, Workplace Philanthropy, AgroFire, and Artez. I'm excited to further build on this bedrock, and simplify how nonprofits fundraise."

