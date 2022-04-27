Micross Silicon Turnkey Solutions Receives 2021 World Class Team Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space and industrial applications, was recognized by Northrop Grumman Corporation as a 2021 World Class Team Supplier honoree. Northrop Grumman recognized 24 small business suppliers with World Class Team awards for their outstanding performance in support of the company's cost, performance and supplier diversity objectives.

"Micross is honored to be recognized by Northrop Grumman with their prestigious 2021 World Class Team Supplier award. Our values and mission to support our customers' system-critical requirements through delivering hi-reliability microelectronic components and services on-time and to specification, perfectly aligns with Northrop Grumman's business objectives and the required attributes recognized by this award," stated Jeremy Adams, Vice President of Micross Products & Services.

This year marks the 30th year that Northrop Grumman has recognized suppliers with World Class Team awards for supporting its supplier diversity program. The company's supplier diversity program strives to ensure that capable small businesses receive maximum practicable subcontracting opportunities on all major programs. These small businesses include disadvantaged, women-owned, veteran-owned, and service-disabled veteran-owned, HUBZones small businesses, disability owned, AbilityOne organizations, LGBTQ+ businesses and Historically Black Colleges/Universities and Minority Institutions.

Micross Silicon Turnkey Solutions, located in Milpitas, CA, demonstrated exceptional support and commitment to Northrop Grumman's business objectives through demonstrated delivery performance, outstanding program support, superior technical achievement, and cost performance/competitiveness and/or continuous process improvement.

About Micross

Micross is the most complete provider of advanced microelectronic services and component, die and wafer solutions. With the broadest authorized access to die & wafer suppliers, and the most comprehensive advanced packaging, assembly, modification and test capabilities, Micross is uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled high-reliability solutions from bare die, to fully packaged devices, to complete program lifecycle sustainment. For more than 40 years, Micross has been a trusted source for the aerospace, defense, space, medical, energy, industrial, and other markets.

For more information about Micross, please visit www.micross.com.

