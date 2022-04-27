NextEra Energy Transmission awarded Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper transmission line project by SPP

JUNO BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), today announced that it has been awarded the Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper transmission line project by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

The SPP Board of Directors approved an industry expert panel (IEP) recommendation for NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest to build the Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper transmission line project. The IEP evaluated this project through its competitive transmission owner selection process, which is required under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Order No. 1000 for certain transmission projects.

"We are pleased to have been awarded the Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper project by SPP," said Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission. "This project award, our second in SPP, furthers our goal of creating America's leading competitive transmission company and is consistent with our strategy of adding high-quality regulated assets to our portfolio."

NextEra Energy Transmission will construct a new, approximate 48-mile, 345-kilovolt (kV) transmission line that will connect the Minco and Draper substations in Oklahoma to address economic needs in the region.

The project is expected to be online in 2024.

NextEra Energy Transmission develops, finances, constructs, and maintains transmission assets across the continent. NextEra Energy Transmission operates through its regional subsidiaries to integrate renewable energy and strengthen the electric grid. The company's subsidiaries were among the first non-incumbents to be awarded projects by system operators and utility commissions in California, New York, Texas, and Ontario. NextEra Energy Transmission's portfolio includes operating assets in 10 states, six regional transmission organizations and one Canadian province, with numerous projects under development and construction. To learn more, visit www.NextEraEnergyTransmission.com .

