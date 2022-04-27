Offerwhere launches loyalty program product for Squarespace

LONDON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerwher e – the offers and loyalty programs platform has launched Offerwhere for Commerce , a product that lets Squarespace users launch an effective loyalty or reward program on their website in minutes.

Squarespace users have longed wanted a way to reward their customers for purchasing on their Squarespace website by giving loyalty points. Offerwhere extends Squarespace with its flexible yet affordable platform.

With Offerwhere for Commerce, customers who shop on a Squarespace website can now collect loyalty points when they pay for a product or service. When they have enough loyalty points, customers can exchange their loyalty points with a discount code that they can use on the Squarespace website.

To get a loyalty program working on Squarespace, create a loyalty program on Offerwhere and connect it to the Squarespace website. There is no need to write code or use multiple third-party solutions. It just works out of the box.

That's not all! Because Offerwhere is an offers and loyalty programs platform, users of Offerwhere for Commerce can also advertise their offers and deals to attract new customers from the Offerwhere ecosystem.

Click here to learn more about Offerwhere for Commerce

