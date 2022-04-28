2023 Acura Integra Set for Early June Arrival, Pricing Announced

Integra pricing to start at $30,800 (MSRP 3 )

All 2023 Acura models come with complimentary new Acura Maintenance Program1 offering select factory-scheduled service

TORRANCE, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2023 Integra will mark the return of an iconic nameplate to the Acura lineup when it begins arriving at dealerships in early June at a starting price of $30,800. A premium, turbocharged 5-door liftback designed for a new generation of enthusiast drivers, the Integra A-Spec® with Technology Package, and the segment's only 6-speed manual transmission, will have an MSRP of $35,800.

Adding peace of mind and lower cost of ownership for all 2023 model Acura customers is the new Acura Maintenance Program1 which covers select factory-scheduled maintenance, as indicated by the vehicle's Maintenance Minder system, performed at a participating Acura dealership for the first two years or 24,000 miles2, whichever comes first. The complimentary program includes standard oil and filter changes, tire rotations and multi-point inspections and is also fully transferrable to subsequent owners while active.

Adding still more peace of mind, the 2023 Acura Integra comes standard with three years of AcuraLink™ services at no extra cost. More information about AcuraLink™ is available here.

Key Integra Features:

Premium 5-door liftback with exclusive design touches, including a frameless Diamond Pentagon grille with a new diamond pattern, and Integra logo embossed in the front and rear fascias

First-ever factory turbocharged Integra features 1.5-liter VTEC® turbo engine producing 200 hp (SAE net at 6,000 rpm) and 192 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net at 1,800-5,000 rpm)

Segment-exclusive 6-speed manual transmission delivers crisp gear changes for a thrilling driving experience (offered with A-Spec® with Technology Package)

Sport-tuned suspension makes Integra fun-to-drive, available Adaptive Damper System gives driver precise control of damper settings (A-Spec® with Technology Package)

Integrated Dynamics System includes Sport, Comfort, Normal driving modes, with available customizable Individual mode (A-Spec® with Technology Package)

Sporty and personal cabin features a driver-focused cockpit design, premium materials and precise detailing and a large greenhouse for exceptional outward visibility

The only liftback in its segment, Integra has class-leading rear seat legroom and cargo volume

Standard 10.2-inch all-digital Acura Precision Cockpit™ instrument cluster and available head-up display with user-selectable content (A-Spec® with Technology Package)

Available 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, Qi-compatible wireless charging, and 16-speaker ELS STUDIO 3D® audio (A-Spec® with Technology Package)

Standard advanced safety features include driver and passenger airbags designed to control head rotation in a crash, rear seat airbags and a new single-camera AcuraWatch® system with enhanced Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

2023 Integra Pricing

2023 Acura Integra Transmission MSRP3 MSRP4 Incl. D&H Integra CVT $30,800 $31,895 Integra A-Spec® CVT $32,800 $33,895 Integra A-Spec® with Technology Package CVT $35,800 $36,895 Integra A-Spec® with Technology Package 6MT $35,800 $36,895

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features five distinctive models – the all-new Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, and the electrified NSX supercar, along with high-performance Type S variants. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 Acura Maintenance Program covers certain factory scheduled maintenance on select eligible vehicles for two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first. Certain models may require different maintenance schedules as recommended by the vehicle's Maintenance Minder system and described in the vehicles' Owner's Manuals. See an Acura Dealer for vehicle eligibility, coverage details, and exclusions. Valid only in the United States of America.

2 The program is 2 years/24,000 miles unless terminated early – see programs terms regarding eligibility.

3 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, destination charge, premium paints and accessories. Dealer prices may vary.

4 MSRP plus $1,095 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration, premium paints and accessories. Dealer prices may vary.

