Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture to design first project in Egypt's New Administrative Capital

CAIRO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned architect Adrian Smith along with his partners Gordon Gill and Robert Forest, representing their international design firm, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), will design their first project in Egypt's New Administrative Capital (NAC) together with their partner, Magnom Properties, the newly established real estate arm of the Saudi Rawabi Holding.

This was announced following a meeting of Adrian Smith with Dr Mostafa Madbouly the Prime Minister of Egypt and top Egyptian officials. He also toured various developments including the NAC, which is set to be the new administrative and financial capital of the country.

AS+GG Architecture is exploring the possibility of working on additional projects in the country including the design of an upcoming project at NAC.

Adrian Smith feted the scale of construction and achievements at NAC, adding that Egypt has captivated the world with its forward-thinking approach and extensive knowledge, which has left a strong impression on people across the world.

He said, "We are looking forward to our partnership with Magnom Properties to develop yet another architectural marvel at NAC. The new mega projects at NAC will play a major role in shaping the future of the Capital to be more people-centric by adopting the highest standards of sustainability, underlining the need to achieve carbon neutrality as a strategic priority."

As part of the tour, the team visited the site of the Iconic Tower, a skyscraper anchoring the Capital, set to be the tallest building in Africa when completed.

Over the last few years, Egypt has designed and developed an urban Capital that serves the needs of the community. The development features residential neighbourhoods to educational and religious institutions and medical facilities, in addition to having the largest park in the world.

The urban designs are unique in their modern outlook maintaining the rich cultural heritage of Egypt at the same time. The New Administrative Capital provides all the necessary services, hence offering a model for future cities.

Today, architects such as AS+GG Architects, are more invested in the human-centric experience, and design concepts take into consideration the relationship between structures and people's needs. This will reflect in the new design by the company.

