AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Industry Business Award Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers at AOTMP® (www.aotmp.com) have announced the annual award winners for ten prestigious awards. The 2022 AOTMP® Industry Business Awards recognize individuals and organizations for innovation and excellence across the telecom, mobility, and technology management ecosystem. Winners were announced on April 27th at AOTMP® Engage, an annual 4-day event held in Orlando, Florida.

The 2022 AOTMP® Industry Business Awards recognize individuals and organizations for innovation and excellence

Individual award winners are as follows:

Technology Professional Woman of the Year – Tiffany Galarza , ADT

Transformation Leader of the Year – Erika Walk , Waste Management

Telecom Management Professional of the Year – Dawn LaRosa , TravelCenters of America

Mobility Management Professional of the Year – Jeff Martin , Sysco

IT Management Professional of the Year – Azunna Anyanwu , Aronson

Financial Impact – David Ernst , The Clorox Company

Rising Star – Devin Taylor , Abt Electronics

Team award winners are as follows:

Operational Excellence – Jones Lang LaSalle

Financial Excellence – GardaWorld Security Services

Business Impact – Power Design

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'The personal and team achievements of this year's AOTMP® Industry Business Award winners illustrate unparalleled commitment to excellence across a variety of critical telecom, mobility, and IT management practices. Innovation and dedication to delivering measurable value are common characteristics exhibited by each of the winners.'

About AOTMP® Engage

The annual flagship conference for the telecom, mobility & IT management industry is now in its 16th year. With four full days of roundtables, speakers and educational sessions, AOTMP® Engage is the place where industry professionals come together to share success stories with peers, learn from industry experts, and review the latest telecom, mobility & IT management trends. This event is capped off with the annual AOTMP® industry awards presentation for business operations individuals and teams.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development.

