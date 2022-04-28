CBIZ REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- TOTAL REVENUE UP 30.3%; SAME-UNIT REVENUE UP 9.6%
- GAAP EPS UP 19.6%; ADJUSTED EPS UP 28.3%
- INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 15.8%; ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 26.7%
CLEVELAND , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We started the year with tremendous momentum and have continued it through the first quarter. We achieved growth across every major business service line fueled by strong client demand for both our essential, recurring services and our more discretionary, project-based services, coupled with our ongoing efforts to enhance pricing."
"We are pleased to report double-digit growth as we successfully navigate this business climate by focusing on our people. Our investments in recruitment, retention and the tools and systems that support our teams enable us to deliver the high-quality service our clients have come to rely on from CBIZ. The initial performance of Marks Paneth, the acquisition we completed in January, bolsters our optimism for the remainder of the year with early results coming in as expected. Given our strong start, we are pleased to reaffirm our guidance at the high end of the range we provided in February," Grisko concluded.
2022 Outlook
- The Company expects revenue to grow within a range of 19% to 21% over the prior year.
- Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
- The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 53.0 million shares.
- On a GAAP basis, the Company expects full-year fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 43% to 46%, to $1.89 to $1.93 per share, over the $1.32 per share reported in 2021.
- The Company expects adjusted fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 20% to 22%, to $1.99 to $2.03 per share, over the adjusted $1.66 reported for 2021. A schedule reconciling GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS is attached.
Conference Call
About CBIZ
CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
%
2021
%
Revenue
$ 391,722
100.0%
$ 300,730
100.0%
Operating expenses (1)
290,299
74.1
223,971
74.5
Gross margin
101,423
25.9
76,759
25.5
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
16,309
4.2
14,483
4.8
Operating income
85,114
21.7
62,276
20.7
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(1,259)
(0.3)
(877)
(0.3)
Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)
(6,403)
(1.6)
4,789
1.6
Total other (expense) income, net
(7,662)
(1.9)
3,912
1.3
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
77,452
19.8
66,188
22.0
Income tax expense
19,321
15,972
Income from continuing operations
58,131
14.8
50,216
16.7
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(4)
(7)
Net Income
$ 58,127
14.8%
$ 50,209
16.7%
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$ 1.10
$ 0.92
Discontinued operations
—
—
Net income
$ 1.10
$ 0.92
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,955
54,436
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 92,896
$ 73,317
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other (expense) income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
% of Revenue
2021
% of Revenue
Operating (income) expenses
$ (5,667)
(1.4)%
$ 4,616
1.5%
Corporate general and administrative (income) expenses
(811)
(0.2)%
496
0.2%
Other (expense) income, net
(6,478)
(1.6)%
5,112
1.7%
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross margin
$ 101,423
$ (5,667)
$ 95,756
24.4%
$ 76,759
$ 4,616
$ 81,375
27.1%
Operating income
85,114
(6,478)
78,636
20.1%
62,276
5,112
67,388
22.4%
Other (expense) income, net
(6,403)
6,478
75
— %
4,789
(5,112)
(323)
(0.1)%
Income from continuing operations
77,452
—
77,452
19.8%
66,188
—
66,188
22.0%
(2)
Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, is expense of $0.6 million and expense of $0.7 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
Financial Services
$ 288,746
$ 204,149
Benefits and Insurance Services
92,486
87,239
National Practices
10,490
9,342
Total
$ 391,722
$ 300,730
Gross Margin
Financial Services
$ 78,946
$ 62,403
Benefits and Insurance Services
19,829
20,306
National Practices
914
801
Operating expenses - unallocated (1):
Other expense
(3,933)
(2,135)
Deferred compensation
5,667
(4,616)
Total
$ 101,423
$ 76,759
(1)
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other (expense) income, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other (expense) income, net."
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net income
$ 58,127
$ 50,209
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,173
6,252
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
549
58
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net
642
660
Stock-based compensation expense
3,689
2,855
Other noncash adjustments
2,996
3,444
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in
74,176
63,478
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
(125,062)
(78,299)
Operating cash flows used in continuing operations
(50,886)
(14,821)
Operating cash used in discontinued operations
(4)
(6)
Net cash used in operating activities
(50,890)
(14,827)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(81,531)
229
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
170,446
(2,960)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
38,025
(17,558)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
$ 150,474
$ 170,335
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 188,499
$ 152,777
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 558
$ 6,778
Restricted cash
33,394
27,618
Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
154,547
118,381
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 188,499
$ 152,777
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
558
1,997
Restricted cash
33,394
30,383
Accounts receivable, net
365,758
242,168
Current assets before funds held for clients
412,494
293,765
Funds held for clients
199,065
157,909
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
951,902
840,783
Total assets
1,942,444
1,627,934
Current liabilities before client fund obligations
257,761
265,174
Client fund obligations
200,614
158,115
Total long-term debt, net
298,541
154,851
Total liabilities
1,182,596
923,386
Treasury stock
(707,088)
(694,716)
Total stockholders' equity
759,848
704,548
Debt to equity
39.3%
22.0%
Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)
94
71
Shares outstanding
52,294
52,038
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
52,119
52,637
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
52,955
53,723
(1)
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on March 31, 2021 was 91.
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Income from continuing operations
$ 58,131
$ 50,216
Interest expense
1,259
877
Income tax expense
19,321
15,972
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
1,329
—
Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
4,684
—
Depreciation
2,779
2,553
Amortization
5,394
3,699
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 92,896
$ 73,317
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and EPS(1)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 58,131
$ 1.10
$ 50,216
$ 0.92
Adjustments:
Transaction costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
1,329
0.03
—
—
Integration & retention costs related to Marks Paneth (2)
4,684
0.09
—
—
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(1,500)
(0.04)
—
—
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 62,644
$ 1.18
$ 50,216
$ 0.92
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations." Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.
(2)
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Full Year 2022 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS
Full Year 2022 Guidance
Low
High
Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance
$ 1.89
$ 1.93
Transaction and integration costs related to Marks Paneth (1)
0.10
0.10
Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance
$ 1.99
$ 2.03
GAAP Diluted EPS for 2021
$ 1.32
$ 1.32
Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2021 (2)
$ 1.66
$ 1.66
GAAP Diluted EPS Range
43%
46%
Adjusted Diluted EPS Range
20%
22%
(1)
Includes estimated transaction and integration costs related to the Marks Paneth acquisition. Such costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other first year operating and general administrative costs that are non-recurring in nature.
(2)
A reconciliation between income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations and a reconciliation between GAAP Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 are presented as follows:
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
In thousands
EPS
Income from continuing operations
$ 70,911
$ 1.32
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net
(6,311)
(0.12)
Legal settlement, net
30,468
0.57
Income tax effect related to adjustments
(5,746)
(0.11)
Adjusted income from continuing operations
$ 89,322
$ 1.66
View original content:
SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.