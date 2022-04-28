Highlander Partners Announces the Acquisition of Direct Scaffolding Supply

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlander Partners, L.P. ("Highlander"), a Dallas-based private investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Direct Scaffolding Supply ("DSS" or "Direct"). Headquartered in Houston, TX, DSS is one of the largest and most trusted scaffold suppliers in North America and worldwide. The acquisition also included DSS affiliated companies including DirecTank Environmental Products, GSD Logistics, Beric Valves and Direct Staging and Seating.

As the pioneering original equipment manufacturer of brand name scaffold, DSS has built a reputation for first-class customer service, highly competitive pricing, and the most extensive QA/QC program in the industry. DSS also maintains one of the largest and most diverse inventories found anywhere in the world. Its unique "quality by design" approach has positioned Direct as a global supply chain expert with manufacturing techniques that provide highly customized solutions to customers across the world. DSS designs, manufactures and sells a wide variety of related products, including ring lock and cup lock system scaffold, frame/brace scaffold, tube/clamps, shoring systems, forming equipment, job site/crowd control fencing, and all related accessories.

DSS was founded 21 years ago by Bobby Frederick and Gary Davis, who will continue forward as shareholders and Board members of the business. DSS CEO Mike Doxey said, "We are extremely excited to partner with Highlander. Highlander's operational expertise, creative approach to investing and belief in our business strategy provides DSS with an opportunity to accelerate the growth and evolution of the enterprise." Doxey continued, "The partnership with Highlander puts DSS in a tremendous position to continue executing on its commitment to deliver solutions to our customers, the life blood of our business."

Jeff L. Hull, President and CEO of Highlander Partners, added, "We believe DSS is an innovator in its industry with significant growth opportunities that we intend to put in motion immediately. Between the DSS founders, the DSS management team and the broader Highlander team, we have an unmatched level of operational and industry expertise. We view this as a platform investment that will provide Highlander strong optionality to pursue add-on acquisitions in the category."

About Direct Scaffolding Supply

Since 1999, the DSS Group of Companies has been providing Scaffolding, Shoring and Forming OEM manufacturing services globally. During this period, DSS has grown to be a key provider to the North and South American industries while also expanding to have direct representation within UK, Europe and Asia Pacific. DSS prides itself on being customer focused, a true commitment for quality and producing a product that provides the best possible value for its customers. For more information, visit www.dss.net

About Highlander Partners, L.P.

Highlander Partners is a Dallas-based private investment firm that manages over $2 billion of its own proprietary capital. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander Partners employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow both organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com

