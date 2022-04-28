InventHelp Inventor Develops Regenerative Desiccant Breather (HOF-160)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to reduce waste, save money and make desiccant breathers more effective and environmentally friendly," said an inventor, from Cypress, Texas, "so I invented the REGENERATIVE DESICCANT BREATHER. My electrically rechargeable design would eliminate the need to throw a desiccant breather away and replace it with another or refill the desiccant."

The invention provides an effective way to restore and reuse desiccant beads. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly replace desiccant breathers or the absorbent beads. As a result, it increases efficiency and it reduces waste. The invention features a cost-effective and environmentally friendly design that is easy to use and electrically rechargeable so it is ideal for industrial applications where desiccant breathers are commonly used such as oil and gas, petrochemical, mobile equipment, renewable energy, pulp and paper, steel mills, mining, blow molding, injection molding, etc.

